Md. prosecutor’s goal: Extradite accused workplace shooter

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP October 20, 2017 4:58 am 10/20/2017 04:58am
Joe Cassilly, the state's attorney for Harford County, tells WTOP he's filed multiple charges against accused gunman Radee Prince, 37, including three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions.

WASHINGTON — Maryland prosecutors are working to get accused workplace shooter Radee Prince extradited from Delaware, where he is being held on bond for attempted murder.

Prince, who police say opened fire on his co-workers in Harford County, Maryland, killing three of them, was caught in Wilmington, Delaware, following a subsequent shooting there and 10-hour manhunt.

Joe Cassilly, the state’s attorney for Harford County, tells WTOP he’s filed multiple charges against Prince, 37, including three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions on Wednesday.

Using a handgun, Prince opened fire at the kitchen counter manufacturer, killing three co-workers: Bayarsaikhan Todev, 53, of Arlington, Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen, Maryland; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk, Maryland, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s department. Two injured co-workers remain in critical condition.

“We’re still working to … bring our investigation to completion and make sure all the T’s are crossed and I’s are dotted so that our investigation is ready to go when he shows up here,” said Harford County Police Maj. William Davis.

Prince is being held on a $2.1 million cash bond in Wilmington on attempted murder charges there after, Wilmington police say, he drove from the Maryland shooting to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head. That person is recovering.

Cassilly said he’s spoken with the U.S. attorney’s office in Wilmington about Prince’s extradition. If Prince decides to fight extradition to Maryland, where he faces more significant charges both in penalty and number, Cassilly says it would delay the process but will likely not derail the extradition entirely.

“We have done that before. We know what we’re doing,” Cassilly said of coordinating an extradition.

Standing outside the granite manufacturer, Lauren Arikan expressed her condolences for the families of the affected employees.

“I know most of the people who work here and my reaction was horror,” said Arikan, who is coordinating Advanced Granite Solutions’ community response.

She posted a donation page for the victims families, which she told reporters she will update when she learns of the families’ needs.

“I’ve talked to a few of them and they are exactly how you can imagine. They are struggling,” Arikan said.

