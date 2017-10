WASHINGTON — A gunman shot and killed multiple co-workers and left others injured at a business park in Harford County, Maryland, Wednesday.

After fleeing the scene, a 10-hour manhunt for Radee Prince ensued, during which he also shot and wounded someone in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was eventually captured.

See photos.

Unidentified bystanders embrace as police and Emergency Medical Services respond to a shooting at a business park in the Edgewood area of Harford County, Md., Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2017. (Matt Button/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

