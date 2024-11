Angela Alsobrooks will give a speech as she declares victory in the U.S. Senate race in Maryland, defeating two-time Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Alsobrooks will become the first Black senator from Maryland when she’s sworn in.

Watch her speech on a livestream from WBAL-TV below.