Counting for Maryland’s 6th District stretches on, with one candidate declaring victory

With the count for Maryland's 6th Congressional District seat, which includes parts of Montgomery County, stretching into the fourth day, one candidate has declared herself the winner.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust the people of Maryland’s 6th District have placed in me,” April McClain Delaney said in a news release on Friday.

However, The Associated Press has not called the results of the race between Democrat McClain Delaney and Republican Neil Parrott.

On Wednesday, Maryland State Board of Elections officials said in a news release that more than 309,000 mail-in ballot had yet to be canvassed. That counting resumed on Thursday and Friday, with 89% of the votes counted, according to The Associated Press, where McClain Delaney leads by about 9,000 votes.

Democrats have represented Maryland’s 6th Congressional District for more than a decade. It includes Western Maryland and stretches into parts of Montgomery County, such as Germantown and Gaithersburg.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

