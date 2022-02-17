OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Free skate world record shattered | Top photos
Home » Marine Corps Marathon » In-person Marine Corps Marathon…

In-person Marine Corps Marathon is back on, but sign up quickly

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

February 17, 2022, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After two years of runners finding their own courses and submitting virtual times, an in-person Marine Corps Marathon may finally happen in 2022. And if you want to try to join the 26.2-mile people’s race, you might want to register as quickly as you plan to run.

General registration opened Wednesday at noon. There were only about 5,000 spots open for the race, about a quarter of the spots for the entire race. That’s because of deferments from the last two races.

“This year was very unique in that we had to roll out our registration a little different than in the past,” said Kristen Loflin, the public relations coordinator for the Marine Corps Marathon organization. “Those who held current deferments, they’ve been able to register since about end of January, and they had up until Feb. 15.”

Loflin said this, combined with early signups with special groups such as runner’s clubs and active-duty military and active reservists, has taken up a lot of spots.

“If you are able to register now, I would suggest doing it,” said Loflin, who expects spots to be filled anywhere between this weekend and next month.

Loflin expects about 20,000 runners will be at the Oct. 30 event.

While many avid racers likely are among deferred signups, the remaining open spots are a great chance for first-timers.

“There’s a lot of spectators; it’s easier to sort of stay distracted and get yourself through those harder miles. And then it’s a great way to see the city. You run all throughout D.C., so you can see the monuments, the Capitol, and you get to run it in support of the Marine Corps and our sailors,” said Loflin, who not only helps organize the run but has completed the 26.2 miles herself.

Registrations are $200 for in-person runners, and are open to runners 14 and older. Racers can also attempt a 50K, just over 31 miles. That registration fee is $220, and runners must be 18 or older.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up