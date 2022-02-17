In-person Marine Corps Marathon is back on, but sign up quickly

An in-person Marine Corps Marathon may finally happen in 2022. If you want to join, you might want to register as quickly as you plan to run.

After two years of runners finding their own courses and submitting virtual times, an in-person Marine Corps Marathon may finally happen in 2022. And if you want to try to join the 26.2-mile people’s race, you might want to register as quickly as you plan to run.

General registration opened Wednesday at noon. There were only about 5,000 spots open for the race, about a quarter of the spots for the entire race. That’s because of deferments from the last two races.

“This year was very unique in that we had to roll out our registration a little different than in the past,” said Kristen Loflin, the public relations coordinator for the Marine Corps Marathon organization. “Those who held current deferments, they’ve been able to register since about end of January, and they had up until Feb. 15.”

Loflin said this, combined with early signups with special groups such as runner’s clubs and active-duty military and active reservists, has taken up a lot of spots.

“If you are able to register now, I would suggest doing it,” said Loflin, who expects spots to be filled anywhere between this weekend and next month.

Loflin expects about 20,000 runners will be at the Oct. 30 event.

While many avid racers likely are among deferred signups, the remaining open spots are a great chance for first-timers.

“There’s a lot of spectators; it’s easier to sort of stay distracted and get yourself through those harder miles. And then it’s a great way to see the city. You run all throughout D.C., so you can see the monuments, the Capitol, and you get to run it in support of the Marine Corps and our sailors,” said Loflin, who not only helps organize the run but has completed the 26.2 miles herself.

Registrations are $200 for in-person runners, and are open to runners 14 and older. Racers can also attempt a 50K, just over 31 miles. That registration fee is $220, and runners must be 18 or older.