Oorah! Marine Corps Marathon offers special Marines-only early registration

There’s still a month before the online lottery for the Marine Corps Marathon opens to the public, but if you have served your country in the branch of the military from which the annual race draws its name, you get an early chance to claim your spot this week.

For one day only — from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 — all Marines, “active, retired, reserve and former,” can register for the 45th annual Marine Corps Marathon, the organizers said in a news release. The early registration is also open to Marines’ family members.

The special Marines registration free is $171.80 — down slightly from last year’s $180 fee.

The one-day registration day this week commemorates the 75th anniversary of the Marines’ landing on the island of Iwo Jima during World War II.

This year’s race will also feature another way to honor the Marines who died during that historic battle: The finisher’s medal will feature volcanic ash from the island, also referred to as black sand, the organizers said.

This year’s marathon, which will be held Oct. 25, is expected to draw about 30,000 runners to the D.C. area. The online lottery for the public opens Wednesday, March 18, at 12 p.m. Eastern and runs through 12 p.m. March 31.

Also, the Marine Corps 17.75K race will be held March 28. The distance refers to the year the Marine Corps was founded, and all finishers get a spot in the marathon. Find out more.

