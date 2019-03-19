202
Running royalty signs up for Marine Corps Marathon’s inaugural 50K

By Zeke Hartner March 19, 2019 11:58 am 03/19/2019 11:58am
For some, the idea of running 50 kilometers, or roughly 31 miles, at once sounds like an impossible feat. For renowned ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes, it’s exactly the kind of challenge he craves.

So now that the Marine Corps Marathon has added a 50K run to its lineup of long-distance gauntlets, Karnazes is adding his name to the list of competing athletes.

“I am thrilled and honored to be part of the inaugural MCM ultramarathon,” Karnazes said. “Going beyond the marathon is the ultimate test of human endurance and I look forward to the challenge.”

The MCM will be held on Oct. 27 this year. Registration for the 50K was limited to 1,700 participants and has already sold out.

According to the event’s website, those who complete the daunting task will be presented with a victory medal by a U.S. Marine.

Karnazes will be speaking about his career as an ultramarathoner at a pasta dinner held the day before the marathon, Oct. 26.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the number of participants in the 50K race.

2019 marine corps marathon Dean Karnazes Local News Marine Corps Marathon Other Sports News ultramarathon Washington, DC News
