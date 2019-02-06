Runners can now go 50K in latest Marine Corps Marathon event

Organizers announced the ultramarathon Wednesday, well ahead of the Marine Corps Marathon weekend in October. But registration for the 31-mile, or 50-kilometer, run opens at noon on Feb. 27, and there's a limit of 500 entries.

WASHINGTON — For runners looking to push themselves even further, the Marine Corps Marathon weekend now offers a 31-mile, or 50-kilometer, run.

Organizers announced the ultramarathon Wednesday, months ahead of the marathon weekend. But registration for the ultra opens at noon on Feb. 27, and there’s a limit of 500 entries.

The MCM50K happens on the same day as the Marine Corps Marathon, on Sunday, Oct. 27. The 50K course starts on the National Mall and includes parts of the 10K and marathon route.

In a statement, organizers said, “Runners must maintain an 11:30 minute pace-per-mile through mile 14 on Rock Creek Parkway. For the remaining 17 miles, MCM50K participants may run at a 14 minute pace-per-mile.”

Ultra runners will have a joint finish at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. They will receive a memorial-themed medal.

Registration for the 50K costs $200. Visit www.marinemarathon.com to register.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.