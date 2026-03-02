Son shoots, kills his father before killing himself inside Loudoun Co. home, authorities say

Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded just after midnight Monday to reports of gunshots near the 200 block of Silverleaf Drive in Sterling.

A man and his son were found dead early Monday morning in Loudoun County, Virginia, and authorities said it appears the son fatally shot his father before killing himself.

Deputies with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded just after midnight Monday to reports of gunshots near the 200 block of Silverleaf Drive in Sterling.

Sheriff’s deputies found a man and his son both dead inside the home.

The father was identified as 51-year-old Jose Francisco Guerra Caceres. Deputies said he was shot and killed by his son, 26-year-old Francisco Javier Guerra Villalta.

Then, according to authorities, Guerra Villalta killed himself.

The sheriff’s office said there is no threat to the community and the investigation continues.

Authorities asked anyone with information to contact detectives at 703-777-1021. Deputies said callers who would like to remain anonymous should call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

