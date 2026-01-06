Live Radio
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun County deputy shoots,…

Loudoun County deputy shoots, kills armed man in Walmart parking lot, authorities say

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com
Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

January 6, 2026, 8:10 PM

A man was shot by a Loudoun County deputy on Jan. 6, 2026. (Courtesy 7News)

A man suspected in an attempted bank robbery was fatally shot by a deputy with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in a Leesburg parking lot Tuesday, according to officials.

The man, later identified by county officials as 30-year-old Conner Peltzer, of Sterling, Virginia, later died in a hospital.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a Walmart in Leesburg as law enforcement tried to approach an allegedly armed man around 11:40 a.m.

Loudoun County detectives, deputies and FBI special agents found the man in the parking lot of a shopping center in the 1900 block of Compass Creek Parkway.

When deputies pulled behind Peltzer’s vehicle, he got out of the car with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s when deputies fired at him.

“We never want to be in a situation where we have to fire on anybody,” Sheriff Mike Chapman said during a news conference. “It’s in a very populated area, fortunately we were on the back side of the parking lot.”

The shooting happened away from the entrance to the store, where Chapman said there’s more foot traffic.

No deputies were injured during the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Peltzer was also identified as a suspect in an attempted bank robbery at the Bank of America at Dulles Crossing on Monday afternoon. 

Deputies said the suspect threatened to use explosives during the attempted robbery. Law enforcement searched the building and nearby areas and determined it was safe.

“A note was passed, it wasn’t responded to, he left the bank and he left without any money,” Chapman said.

The Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office will investigate the shooting.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

Jessica Kronzer

Jessica Kronzer graduated from James Madison University in May 2021 after studying media and politics. She enjoys covering politics, advocacy and compelling human-interest stories.

jkronzer@wtop.com
Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

grace.newton@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up