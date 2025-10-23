Roundabout project to keep commuters moving begins in Loudoun Co.

The four-way stoplight at the intersection of Virginia Routes 9 and 287 in northern Loudoun County has long been a chokepoint for commuters, including some traveling from Frederick County, Maryland, and Jefferson County, West Virginia.

A major road project — construction of a roundabout to keep future commuters on both two-lane highways moving — is getting underway, but will cause disruption for drivers through summer 2027.

Data from Loudoun County said traffic volume at the Route 9 (Charles Town Pike) and Route 287 (Berlin Turnpike) intersection increased from an average of 13,000 vehicles per weekday in 2001 to 18,000 vehicles per day in 2018.

Many of the early-morning and late-afternoon commuters are traveling to employment centers in Leesburg, Ashburn, Sterling and other Northern Virginia suburbs of the D.C. area.

Early Thursday morning, reflective orange construction barrels were present near the intersection for preliminary work that’s underway. That work includes installing temporary signage, cleaning and removing roots and stumps, and implementing erosion and sediment controls.

Heavy construction is scheduled to begin in early November and extend through summer 2027.

Digital signs and flagging crews will assist drivers, through upcoming lane shifts and lane closures, related to the roundabout construction, according to the county.

Large concrete pipes sit nearby, triaged for upcoming installation of new drainage systems and stormwater facilities at the intersection.

According to the county, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the project should have no impact on threatened or endangered species.

