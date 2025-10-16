Technology in newer cars is making it a lot safer on the roads

A study from AAA found technology in newer cars called pedestrian automatic emergency braking, PAEB, has improved nighttime crash avoidance

There’s some great news when it comes to pedestrian safety.

A study from AAA found technology in newer cars called pedestrian automatic emergency braking, PAEB, has improved nighttime crash avoidance from 0% in 2019 to 60% in 2025.

In a news release, AAA said it tested four vehicles with pedestrian automatic emergency braking.

Video from the tests show the difference between vehicles coming to a stop when a pedestrian was trying to cross the road.

Spoiler alert: The Tesla clipped a dummy’s leg off.

During the tests, a robot designed to represent an adult pedestrian crossed in front of vehicles driving at 25 mph on a closed course.

AAA Director of Automotive Engineering Research Greg Brannon said while the new technology is helping a lot, it’s still no substitute for an engaged driver.

“Recent improvements in pedestrian automatic emergency braking systems are promising; however, there is still more work to be done,” he said.

AAA also offered these tips to drivers:

Be extra careful driving at night.

Pay attention to the road. Speeding, texting, driving while drowsy or distracted, or driving under the influence can lead to crashes. Follow the posted speed limits, stay off your phone and only drive while sober.

Understand how your vehicle’s safety systems work by reading the owner’s manual

Most pedestrian fatalities occur at night. In the latest numbers available, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said nationwide about 7,300 pedestrians were killed in accidents in 2023.

More information about the AAA study is available online.

