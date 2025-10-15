Dresses and dreams: Inside the quinceañera economy of the DC region

Danielly’s Boutique, a family-owned business, has been a staple in the Latino community in Sterling, Virginia, providing “all things quinceañera.”

WTOP celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month this Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, with stories spotlighting the contributions, culture and accomplishments of Hispanic communities across the D.C. region.

With her little sister in tow, Gesbell Rodas tried on a nearly six-foot-wide blue and white dress. Adorned with shimmering lace, a large bow and a tiara, Rodas knew it would fit the Cinderella theme of her 15th birthday party.

She and her family had been planning her quinceañera since January, making sure they had ample time to secure the venue, her dress and even a horse.

“Planning a quince means you’re on a very tight budget with other things,” Rodas said. “But I’m really excited because I get to finally get celebrated for going into womanhood.”

A quinceañera is the traditional Latino celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, signifying her transition from childhood into womanhood.

She bought her dress from Danielly’s Boutique, a family-owned business that has been a staple in the Latino community in Sterling, Virginia, for over 20 years, providing “all things quinceañera” in one place.

Elizabeth Jorge, the owner of the boutique, said planning her first daughter’s quinceañera in 2006 inspired her to open the shop.

Jorge, who came to the U.S. over 30 years ago from El Salvador, said she had no experience running a business before opening the jewelry-turned-dress store. She said she had to order items from out of state for the birthday party and grew frustrated over the excessive costs.

“I’m telling you, this is a long process that has to be started to avoid worrying or stress. Better to do it with time, at least a year in advance, so everything goes as smoothly as possible,” she told WTOP in Spanish.

The parties traditionally include many cultural elements, including a father-daughter dance, “the last doll” and a dancing court of up to 28 “damas” and “chambelanes.”

“Now, we celebrate the quinceañeras with different rituals that are very rooted in culture, such as the changing of the tiara, changing of the shoes,” said Daniela Williams, the social media and marketing manager of the boutique.

Williams said watching her mother plan her 15th birthday gave them both the knowledge of “what is expected when it comes to planning a quince” and helping other families in their shop.

“Definitely having the experience of my own quinceañera helps me understand young girls when they’re planning their own party as well,” she said. “Don’t wait until the last minute.”

The financial realities behind the glamour

Planning a quinceañera can be a massive labor of love, time and money.

One of the most iconic elements of a quinceañera is the large, ornate dress that the birthday girl wears. Some dresses at Danielly’s Boutique go for as much as $1,700.

“We truly treat everyone equally, no matter what the dress costs, or how much they can spend. The most important thing is that we treat our customers the way they deserve, with love and humanity,” Jorge said. “I treat them the same whether they can spend one dollar or if they can spend $5,000. To me, it’s the same.”

On top of the dress, families will want to be able to physically keep the memory of the occasion.

That’s where photographers such as Keyla Sanders step in.

Sanders, a portrait photographer based in D.C., said she found shooting quinceañeras was the most inspiring because seeing the potential in the young girls transitioning into womanhood is clear.

“Everybody feels happy when they are around these beautiful dresses,” she said. “When they see what I see, they can’t believe it. They love themselves, and it gives them, I say, a shot of self-esteem boost.”

Sanders came to the U.S. at 16 from Honduras with her younger sister and “nothing but a pair of clothes.” She wasn’t able to celebrate her own 15th birthday, but said seeing young girls celebrate their special day now helps her “enjoy the process every single time.”

“I have been inspired because working with young Latina girls has really helped me see the potential in them, just like I saw the potential in myself,” she said.

Photoshoots, including the hair styling and makeup, with her company can cost up to $3,000.

“Not every culture understands why we spend so much on a 15-year-old’s party. But for us, this means a lot,” she said.

Community’s resilience amid immigration fears

Over time, the increased presence of immigration law enforcement agents around the country has escalated fear within the Latino community.

Jorge and Williams said they’ve seen a change in their customer base in the past nine months alone.

“The truth is that it’s very difficult,” Jorge said. “The only thing I tell my clients is that, especially Latino clients, we should keep moving forward, have faith, and remember that God won’t leave us in this.”

“We’re here for our customers. We are in a very central Latino community here, and we see everything. But we always want to be a safe haven for them as well, even if they’re just wanting to talk,” Williams said.

Sanders, who has been a photographer in the D.C. area for over 15 years, said her clients now prefer to speak English with her instead of their native Spanish.

But Sanders noted how important the Latino population of the U.S. is beyond the cultural influences of food and music, and how the growing fear that’s keeping them at home is hurting the country as a whole.

“I’ve seen the impact we have had in the last few weeks, when we have been forced to stay home and it’s quiet, and I know businesses are closing,” she said. “We Latinos, we are not just making the money, but we’re spending it.”

