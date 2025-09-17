‘It’s just a place that they feel welcome’: SimplyBe Coffee in Leesburg is a coffee shop with a cause

If you ask what's in a "dirty chai latte" at SimplyBe Coffee, in downtown Leesburg, Virginia, Ami would be glad to tell you and prepare your drink for you.

If you ask what’s in a “dirty chai latte” at SimplyBe Coffee, in downtown Leesburg, Virginia, Ami would be glad to tell you and prepare your drink for you.

“We put chai, and milk, and espresso,” said Ami, taking a break from working behind the counter at the brightly colored cafe, built in a historic house located on 208 Church St. SE, in Leesburg.

With comfortable seating, in what used to be a living room, children’s play areas and books nearby, this coffeehouse has a homey vibe.

“SimplyBe is a coffee shop that’s primary mission is to employ individuals with disabilities,” said Susannah Lee, CEO of Tree of Life Ministries. The registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization also operates The Clothing Closet, a boutique thrift shop that provides new and gently used clothing to the public, and free clothing to those in need through a voucher program.

Lee said in 2024, 32 people — 17 employees, five volunteers, and 10 high school work transition students — worked at the shop.

“We bring them on board, we show them how to make coffee, we show them how to treat our customers, and how to clean the shop,” said Lee.

Ami is one of the employees.

“I say welcome. I take orders to make drinks,” she said.

Asked what drinks customers seem to prefer? “They like chai latte,” Ami said.

Manager Cheryl June said employees come to work with a variety of skill levels, and special needs.

“We have tasks suitable for everybody that works here, and they’re always guided along the way,” June said.

Lee said customer service is important at SimplyBe.

“First and foremost, we want to make sure that our customers, anyone who walks in the door, feels very welcome and understands our mission,” she said

Some employees work several shifts a week, while others work just once or twice a week.

“It’s just a place that they feel welcome, they feel loved,” said Lee. “Our customers truly understand our mission — they find out about us, and they come here just for that purpose.”

The nonprofit will be opening a second location this year in Purcellville.

“SimplyBe, as we’ve grown as a brand in the community, it’s been a place that a lot of people desire to work, or volunteer at,” said Lee.

“When you walk into any coffee shop in Leesburg or Loudoun County, everybody has a cup of coffee,” said Lee. “But with our mission, with our purpose, and the joy of the individuals that serve us, it just makes it a special place.”

