E-bike and scooter crashes, injuries are way up in one area of Northern Virginia

An alarming number of accidents involving e-bikes and scooters are happening in one area of Northern Virginia.

Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Master Deputy Terry Rudolph said that in the first five months of 2025, compared to 2024, there’s been a big spike in accidents.

“We’ve had about a 70% increase in pedestrian and bicycle, e-bike, electric device-type crashes in the county.”

He also said a 13-year-old was recently killed in a crash involving an electronic device in Sterling.

What’s happening? Rudolph said one issue may be parents.

“Parents are buying the devices for the kids not understanding what the capabilities of the devices are,” he said.

Rudolph said e-bikes being sold can travel at or more than 28 mph.

“They think that they are actually buying their child a bicycle, when they are actually buying them an electric motor vehicle, of sorts.”

Rudolph said many younger kids just can’t handle the power, are riding them dangerously and don’t understand traffic laws. Loudoun County recently created a webpage and brochure to help parents and kids better understand e-bikes and laws surrounding such devices.

It has detailed information, but offers these general guidelines:

Helmets are required for riders under 15

Class 3 e-bike riders under 14 must be supervised by someone 18 or older

Bicycles and e-bikes are permitted on most sidewalks and trails, except where prohibited by signs

May use bike lanes or travel in regular vehicle lanes, except where prohibited by signs

When ridden on a public road, bicycles and e-bikes are considered vehicles under Virginia law and must obey all traffic rules

E-bikes that exceed Class 3 standards are not permitted on sidewalks, trails or roads

E-bike motors may not be modified from manufacturer specifications

However, Rudolph said there is some good news. “We have seen an increase in helmet usage, which is a positive thing,” he said.

