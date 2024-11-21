‘Heartbreaking’: Loudoun Co. woman charged with animal cruelty for moving out, leaving pets with no food, water

A Sterling, Virginia woman is charged with felony animal cruelty after officials say two dead dogs were found in her home, and a third emaciated dog was roaming the neighborhood.

On Oct. 31, Loudoun County Animal Services picked up a stray dog seen wandering near Sugarland Drive in Sterling.

The dog was in extremely poor condition — but had a microchip, which led officials to the owner.

When animal services went to the home to contact the owner, it was empty.

During the investigation, animal services, the sheriff’s office and the fire marshal’s office got a search warrant. During the search on Nov. 4, investigators “found the conditions of the home to be consistent with extreme hoarding and also found the remains of two Chinese Crested mix dogs,” according to a statement from Loudoun County Animal Services

When Humane Law Enforcement Officers made contact with the owner, she said she hadn’t been in the home since at least spring 2024, and the dogs had not been provided with food or water since the last time she was in the house, according to the news release.

Sandra Ulrike Landgraf, 70, is charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty, and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Investigators said the surviving dog, Elvis, a 10-year-old Chinese Crested mix is believed to have escaped in October through a gap in the property’s fence “and survived through consuming trash, rodents, insects, and the bodies of his deceased littermates.”

“This case is heartbreaking, in that the suffering of these dogs was completely preventable,” said Director of Animal Services Nina Stively. “At LCAS, we offer a judgment-free zone for surrendering a pet that you can no longer care for.”

However, “There is no excuse to move out and leave your pets without food, water, or care,” said Stively. Information is available online for how to surrender a pet in Loudoun County.

A conviction for a Class 6 felony carries a maximum penalty for one to five years. Landgraf is released on bond until her arraignment on Dec. 10.

