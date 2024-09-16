Ice cream from the land down under arrives in Dulles

There's no need to book a trip to New Zealand to taste that country’s popular “real fruit” ice cream. A new shop has landed at the Dulles Town Center.

There’s no need to book a trip to New Zealand to taste that country’s popular “real fruit” ice cream. A new shop has landed at the Dulles Town Center.

It’s called Jamun, and the owners, Neal Miglani and Neil Shah, say the area is ripe for the sweet treat.

“People are more adventurous in this DMV area,” Shah told WTOP. “There are so many diverse folks in this area willing to try new things. It’s the perfect timing to launch something like this.”

New Zealand-style soft-serve shops are popping up across the U.S.

Like its American cousin, the treat from down under starts with a scoop of frozen premium ice cream.

The similarities end there.

Workers at Jamun then add a large amount of frozen fruit, including strawberries, mango or blueberries, to a special blender that creates the soft serve.

It’s not as sweet, but toppings can be added, Miglani said. He discovered the soft serve flooding social media sites. Then, on a trip to Los Angeles, got a taste of it.

“I thought, ‘I need to do something like this,’” said Miglani, who also owns a warm cookie company. “It comes out with the perfect consistency and texture. It has a creamier and more natural flavor.”

The business partners say they’re experimenting with different flavors, including adding Jamun, a tangy and sweet plum popular in India, and the shop’s namesake.

“We’re going for global flavors,” Miglani said. “We’re still working on finalizing our tag line, but I think it will end up as ‘global flavors and local love’ because that’s what we’re all about.”

