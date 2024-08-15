Man who broke into Trump’s Loudoun Co. campaign office identified

The man who deputies say broke into the Ashburn, Virginia, campaign office of former President Donald Trump has been identified, and they are asking for help in locating him.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Toby Shane Kessler, 39, on a charge of burglary with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony.

MEDIA RELEASE: Suspect Identified and Warrant Issued for Burglary at Trump Campaign HQ The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has secured a warrant for the arrest of Toby Shane Kessler, 39, of no fixed address, on the charge of Burglary (Code of Virginia: § 18.2-91. Entering… pic.twitter.com/oLQ6QWcT1y — Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (@LoudounSheriff) August 14, 2024



Kessler forced his way in through a back door into the office building in Ashburn and spent a brief period of time inside before leaving, authorities said. The office is being leased by the Trump campaign and serves as headquarters for the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

“It is still unclear what, if anything, he took with him,” the sheriff’s office added.

Kessler was last seen wearing dark clothing and a backpack. His face was captured on the surveillance video.

Thomas Julia, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, told The Associated Press that it’s too early to say whether there was any political motivation to the break-in. The sheriff’s office said it appears that he has lived in the D.C. region since 2018.

Last month, Kessler was charged in Fairfax County with entering property with intent to damage, a misdemeanor, according to online court records.

Anyone with additional information about the alleged burglary is asked to contact Detective Franks at (571) 918-1869.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

