Ashburn man charged with murder after his father was shot dead

An Ashburn, Virginia, man faces a murder charge after his father was shot dead Friday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 22000 block of Leanne Terrace at about 6:30 p.m. That’s where they found Jerome Edward Thompson, 50, of Ashburn, shot dead.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Thompson’s son, Jerome Edward Thompson Jr., 19, was taken into custody shortly afterward by deputies.

Thompson Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who saw what happened or has any information related to the shooting to contact Detective Schmidt at 703-777-1021, or submit anonymous information by calling 703-777-1919 or by using the sheriff’s app.

A map of where the deadly shooting happened is below:

