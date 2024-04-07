Two-alarm fire leaves $2.8 million in damages to historic Loudoun County inn

Combustible liquid stored too close to a heat source sparked a Saturday morning fire that left $2.8 million in damages to Courtland Farm Manor Inn in Aldie, according to Loudoun County fire and rescue.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials say an accidental fire has caused some $2.8 million in damages to the Courtland Farm Manor Inn located in Aldie, Virginia. (Courtesy, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue)

Crews were called to the 100-are property at 8:48 a.m. for a fire in the dining area of the boutique hotel on Courtland Farm Lane, the fire department said in a news release.

The blaze initially brought in fire crews from Arcola, Aldie, Moorefield, Leesburg, Dulles South, Kirkpatrick Farms, Prince William County and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, the release said.

Firefighters arrived on scene reporting significant smoke coming from the front of a two-story structure, a renovated historical home with a large addition attached to the rear that was operating as an inn.

A “rapid intervention task force” was requested bringing, additional units from Kirkpatrick Farms, Moorefield, Leesburg and Ashburn.

“Firefighters faced significant challenges as fire traveled through void spaces, between walls and in floors throughout the renovated and historic structure,” the release said.

In addition to the complex building construction, wind gusts of 20-30 mph and a rural water supply operation in an area without hydrants brought additional challenges for on-scene crews.

A tanker task force and second alarm brought additional support units from Middleburg, Philomont, Hamilton, Lansdowne, Kincora, Fairfax County and Dulles Airport, the release said.

The fire was brought under control within 90 minutes, however significant salvage and overhaul operations were required to ensure the fire was completely extinguished.

One adult staff member and one firefighter were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and both have since been released. Smoke alarms were present and activated as designed. A total of four guests of the inn were displaced.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be accidental as a result of combustible liquid storage too close to a heat source, the release said. The total damages were estimated at $2,838,528, including $1,774,080 to the structure and $1,064,448 in contents, the release said.

The Courtland Farm property was renovated in 2019 and transformed into an events space and boutique hotel. The original manor house was built in 1936, but the property was once home to a government safe house during the Civil War, according the property website.