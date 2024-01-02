Live Radio
2 deputies hospitalized after Loudoun County crash

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 11, 2024, 4:22 PM

Two Virginia deputies were hurt after a Thursday morning collision that happened while the pair was responding to an unrelated crash, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The two deputies were driving toward a crash on Watson Road near Manbar Lane near Aldie around 8 a.m. when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WTOP it appears a vehicle approaching the deputies from the south crossed the two-lane road and struck them.

Both deputies were taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening. The sheriff’s office said one of the deputies was seriously injured.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and is under the age of 18, but is of legal driving age, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was released to parents and the crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

