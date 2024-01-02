2 deputies hospitalized after Loudoun County crash

Two Virginia deputies were hurt after a Thursday morning collision that happened while the pair was responding to an unrelated crash, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

The two deputies were driving toward a crash on Watson Road near Manbar Lane near Aldie around 8 a.m. when they were struck by an oncoming vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told WTOP it appears a vehicle approaching the deputies from the south crossed the two-lane road and struck them.

Both deputies were taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening. The sheriff’s office said one of the deputies was seriously injured.

The driver of the other vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and is under the age of 18, but is of legal driving age, the sheriff’s office said. The driver was released to parents and the crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:

