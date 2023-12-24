Live Radio
Leesburg man charged with multiple counts of child pornography

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 24, 2023, 7:42 AM

A man from Leesburg, Virginia, has been charged with multiple counts of child pornography, according to city officials.

Authorities said that 34-year-old Christopher Collins had, “sexually explicit material involving a child” after getting a tip earlier this year.

He was arrested on Sept. 7 at his residence in the 600 block of Constellation Square Southeast and was originally charged with one count of possession of child pornography, according to officials who searched his home and gathered digital evidence.

However, a forensic analysis revealed more sexually explicit material involving a child, according to investigators. As a result, Collins was charged with four more counts of possession of child pornography.

“At the time of his rearrest, Collins was free on bond on the initial possession of child pornography charge,” the department said. “Collins once again remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.”

