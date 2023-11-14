Live Radio
By razor-thin margin, Bob Anderson defeats Loudoun Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

November 14, 2023, 7:09 PM

Bob Anderson defeated incumbent Buta Biberaj in her reelection bid for Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney, according to results certified by the Virginia county’s office of elections Tuesday — one week after Election Day.

Anderson, who held the post more than 20 years ago, edged out Biberaj by 300 votes, or 0.22% of the vote. Biberaj has not yet conceded the race, the results of which are close enough for her to request a recount under Virginia law. She has not said whether she will request a recount.

The final tally saw Anderson with 68,068 votes and Biberaj with 67,768.

Biberaj has faced criticism — including within her own party — over her management of the office and her prosecution of the father of a high school rape victim. That father was eventually pardoned by Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Biberaj was sworn in as Loudoun County’s first elected female Commonwealth’s attorney in 2020. She touted a drop in violent crime in the county during her years as the county’s top prosecutor. Biberaj also drew the ire of some when she made the decision to stop trying certain misdemeanor crimes in January of this year.

Anderson served as Loudoun’s Commonwealth’s Attorney from 1996 to 2003. Among his pledges to voters: bringing transparency to the Commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

