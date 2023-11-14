By razor-thin margin, Bob Anderson defeats Loudoun Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj

Bob Anderson defeated incumbent Buta Biberaj in her reelection bid for Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney, according to results certified by the county office of elections Tuesday.

Bob Anderson defeated incumbent Buta Biberaj in her reelection bid for Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney, according to results certified by the Virginia county’s office of elections Tuesday — one week after Election Day.

Anderson, who held the post more than 20 years ago, edged out Biberaj by 300 votes, or 0.22% of the vote. Biberaj has not yet conceded the race, the results of which are close enough for her to request a recount under Virginia law. She has not said whether she will request a recount.

The final tally saw Anderson with 68,068 votes and Biberaj with 67,768.

Biberaj has faced criticism — including within her own party — over her management of the office and her prosecution of the father of a high school rape victim. That father was eventually pardoned by Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Biberaj was sworn in as Loudoun County’s first elected female Commonwealth’s attorney in 2020. She touted a drop in violent crime in the county during her years as the county’s top prosecutor. Biberaj also drew the ire of some when she made the decision to stop trying certain misdemeanor crimes in January of this year.

Anderson served as Loudoun’s Commonwealth’s Attorney from 1996 to 2003. Among his pledges to voters: bringing transparency to the Commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

great county. During my campaign, I pledged to bring transparency back to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, and I am looking forward to doing what is necessary to restore the community’s trust, as our next Commonwealth’s Attorney in January! — Bob Anderson For Lo Co Commonwealth Attorney (@bobanderson4ca) November 11, 2023

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

