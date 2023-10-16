Israel-Hamas war: Live updates | Conflict could spread across Middle East | Israel-Hamas conflict explained | 2 American hostages freed | Journalists in Gaza struggling
Man cleared in Loudoun Co. reckless driving incidents; police continue search after recovering vehicle

Kate Corliss
Ivy Lyons

October 16, 2023, 9:20 PM

Leesburg, Virginia, police have cleared an initial suspect of charges in a series of reckless driving incidents in Northern Virginia on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the department Monday.

Pablo Enrique Orellana-Flores, 34, a resident of Northern Virginia, was arrested by the Fredericksburg Police Department on Sunday, but after further investigation, he is no longer a suspect. Authorities said all related charges against Orellana-Flores, which included multiple felonies, have been dismissed.

The department continues its search for the person responsible for several crashes beginning about 4 p.m. in Leesburg.

However, police said they recovered the vehicle identified in the investigation — a white 2016 Chevrolet Camaro with Texas license plates “RPP2024” — in a parking lot in the 700 block of Fieldstone Drive NE around 1 a.m. Sunday, where it had been left unoccupied.

The Chevrolet Camaro has damage to the front driver’s side quarter panel and rear passenger’s side quarter panel. (Courtesy Leesburg Police)
At the time of the incidents Saturday afternoon, police said officers attempted to stop the Camaro for alleged speeding.

The department said the driver sped away from officers westbound on East Market Street — officers did not pursue the vehicle “in consideration of public safety.”

Police said the car was found shortly after near Heritage High School, but the driver, still inside the vehicle, fled from police again.

The vehicle has damage to its driver’s side and rear passenger side.

Leesburg Police did not state who, if anyone, had been struck by the driver or the degree of injury of any victims.

The department asks anyone with information to call police at 703-771-4500. You can also anonymously contact the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-8477 or by texting 274637 with LPDTIP and your tip.

