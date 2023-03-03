Attorney General subpoenas Loudoun schools’ investigation of sexual assaults

Thursday’s filing was made by Theophani K. Stamos, special counsel to Attorney General Jason Miyares. It follows a decision last month by the School Board not to release the report investigating how the school system handled the two sexual assaults in 2021. A motion to release the report failed on a 6-3 vote.

Stamos’ request contends that the report, completed by the law firm of Blankingship & Keith, is material to the investigation of Ziegler. Stamos also asks that if the school system declines to provide the report on the grounds of attorney-client privilege or a working papers exemption, that the report be provided to the court for review of whether those privileges in fact apply.

The Loudoun School Board fired Ziegler last fall after a special grand jury report faulted the school system for a “a stunning lack of openness,” and a failure to prevent the second sexual assault from happening.

Ziegler and the school spokesman, Wayde Byard, were indicted by the grand jury. Both men deny any wrongdoing. Ziegler’s case is currently set for a two-day trial beginning May 22, while Byard’s case is set for a two-day trail starting June 20.

The student charged with assaulting the two girls was convicted and ordered to attend a locked residential treatment facility until he turns 18. One assault occurred at Stone Bridge High School and the other at Broad Run High School.