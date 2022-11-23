Loudoun County school worker charged with assaulting student

A behavioral assistant with the Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged with assaulting a student.
A behavioral assistant with the Loudoun County, Virginia, Public Schools, has been charged with assaulting a student.
Julie Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, has been charged with two counts of assault, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
School personnel at Lightridge High School, in Aldie, told the school resource officer there last week that Hancher had assaulted a student in a classroom on two occasions.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.