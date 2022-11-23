Loudoun County school worker charged with assaulting student Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

A behavioral assistant with the Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged with assaulting a student.

A behavioral assistant with the Loudoun County, Virginia, Public Schools, has been charged with assaulting a student. Julie Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, has been charged with two counts of assault, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. More Loudoun County News

More Local News School personnel at Lightridge High School, in Aldie, told the school resource officer there last week that Hancher had assaulted a student in a classroom on two occasions.

Rick Massimo Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2013 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival." rmassimo@wtop.com

