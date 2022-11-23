Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Biden's Thanksgiving tradition | Best and worst times to hit the roads | What's the value of an instant-read thermometer? | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Loudoun County school worker charged with assaulting student

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 23, 2022, 4:56 PM

A behavioral assistant with the Loudoun County, Virginia, Public Schools, has been charged with assaulting a student.

Julie Hancher, 55, of Leesburg, has been charged with two counts of assault, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

School personnel at Lightridge High School, in Aldie, told the school resource officer there last week that Hancher had assaulted a student in a classroom on two occasions.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2013 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

