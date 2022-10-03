Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student

A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg high school has been charged with assaulting a student.

Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released.

The police said the resource officer at Tuscarora High School received a report on Sept. 16 that Mirzaei had forcefully removed a student from a classroom at around 2 p.m. The school system removed Mirzaei from the building, as per their policy, the police said. The teenage student did not report any injuries, and Mirzaei was charged following a police investigation.

The police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to call Officer M. Hackney at 703-771-4500 or email mhackney@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). You can also text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.