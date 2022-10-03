HURRICANE IAN: Dangers persist in Ian's wake | Rescue efforts underway | Feds vow major aid | Fort Myers mayor: County acted 'appropriately' | Photos
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. substitute teacher…

Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 3, 2022, 12:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student.

Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released.

The police said the resource officer at Tuscarora High School received a report on Sept. 16 that Mirzaei had forcefully removed a student from a classroom at around 2 p.m. The school system removed Mirzaei from the building, as per their policy, the police said. The teenage student did not report any injuries, and Mirzaei was charged following a police investigation.

The police are asking anyone with more information about the incident to call Officer M. Hackney at 703-771-4500 or email mhackney@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). You can also text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He's the author of "A Walking Tour of the Georgetown Set" and "I Got a Song: A History of the Newport Folk Festival."

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward 2023 health premiums

OPM sets interagency diversity strategy in motion with first-ever DEIA council meeting

Biden signs continuing resolution into law averting government shutdown, FDA furloughs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up