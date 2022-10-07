RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Loudoun Co. sheriff asks public to help locate adult in murder case

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

October 7, 2022, 3:35 PM

Law enforcement officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, are seeking the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man charged with concealing a body after being released from custody.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Stone L. Colburn was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, after his original murder charges were dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

New charges were obtained early Friday accusing Colburn of concealing a dead body. As of Friday afternoon, his whereabouts were unknown.

In a news release, LCSO described Colburn as white, around 5-foot-10 and weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen “wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a black sweatshirt, maroon knit hat, gray sweatpants and black shoes.”

Anyone with information on Colburn’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

