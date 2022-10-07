Loudoun Co. sheriff asks public to help locate adult in murder case

Law enforcement officials in Loudoun County are seeking the public's help in finding a 25-year-old man recently released from custody.

Law enforcement officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, are seeking the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old man charged with concealing a body after being released from custody.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Stone L. Colburn was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on Thursday, after his original murder charges were dismissed by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

New charges were obtained early Friday accusing Colburn of concealing a dead body. As of Friday afternoon, his whereabouts were unknown.

In a news release, LCSO described Colburn as white, around 5-foot-10 and weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen “wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a black sweatshirt, maroon knit hat, gray sweatpants and black shoes.”

Anyone with information on Colburn’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.