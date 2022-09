K-9 Riley is named in memory of Leesburg Police Dispatcher Sherry Riley, who passed away earlier this year.

The newest K-9 pup at the Leesburg, Virginia, police department has a new name … Riley!

Police at the department asked for the community’s help in naming the pup and offered three options to choose from.

K-9 Riley is named in memory of Leesburg Police Dispatcher Sherry Riley, who passed away earlier this year.

She worked there for more than 18 years.

K-9 Riley and his handler, Officer Bobby Hall, will now work toward completing basic training.