Loudoun students head back to school

It’s back to school for more than 80,000 kids in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Thursday.

Here are a few changes in the school system:

The county is opening Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, its first three-story elementary school, which has already received an award from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Decarbonize Your Design Challenge.

It’s the first year of a new staggered schedule that aims to get more students to class on time.

The school system tightened social media access for middle school students.

This school year, the county will consider new discipline consequences for students.

Faces masks are not required this year in Loudoun County Public Schools, with the exception of preschool programs.

Also, a program that provided free meals during the COVID-19 emergency is over now, and families will resume paying for student meals at pre-pandemic prices.

And, there won’t be any more long waits at the bus stop. Families can track where the buses are using a new app called Stopfinder. With the app, families can set up GeoAlert notifications tracking a student’s bus location.

