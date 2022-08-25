RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine | Where Ukraine war stands after 6 months | PHOTOS: 6 months of war
Loudoun students head back to school

Teddy Gelman | tgelman@wtop.com

August 25, 2022, 5:12 AM

It’s back to school for more than 80,000 kids in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Thursday.

Here are a few changes in the school system:

Faces masks are not required this year in Loudoun County Public Schools, with the exception of preschool programs.

Also, a program that provided free meals during the COVID-19 emergency is over now, and families will resume paying for student meals at pre-pandemic prices.

And, there won’t be any more long waits at the bus stop. Families can track where the buses are using a new app called Stopfinder. With the app, families can set up GeoAlert notifications tracking a student’s bus location.

WTOP’ Scott Gelman contributed to this story.

Teddy Gelman

Teddy Gelman became WTOP’s morning drive editor in 2020 after he was weekend morning editor and assistant editor. He joined WTOP in 2018 after graduating from University of Delaware, where he was Sports Director for the student radio station and Managing Editor for the student-run for the newspaper.

