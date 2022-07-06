After years of debate and studies, a step forward on US-15 improvements

Long-term plans to improve a severely congested and often dangerous Loudoun County highway took a step forward Tuesday, but it'll still be a while before commuters see improvements.

Long-term plans to improve a severely congested and often dangerous Loudoun County highway took a step forward Tuesday, but it’ll still be a while before commuters see improvements.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has amended its 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan to widen U.S. Route 15 from two to four lanes, from near Lucketts to Leesburg in Northern Virginia.

A highway bypass will be built west of Route 15, with a final alignment to be determined as part of the design process.

But changes won’t help commuters today, tomorrow or anytime soon: If all proceeds as planned, the project is slated for completion in 2040 — nearly two decades from now.

By October of this year, the county board will come up with a list of safety and operational improvements that can be completed within a shorter time frame of seven years.

Some opponents of the plan criticize its projected cost, but supporters say its long-term timetable will make the county eligible for new funding sources.