3 Loudoun Co. men charged in $250,000 embezzlement scheme

Anne Kramer | anne.kramer@wtop.com

July 27, 2022, 10:40 PM

Three northern Virginia men have been charged with felonies in connection with an embezzlement scheme.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Beckstrom Electric learned that one of its employees was possibly embezzling money in May.

Detectives figured out that two employees of the electrical company worked with the owner of R Gonzales Sheet Metal LLC and a third party temp agency — 3RG and Systems LLC — to create fake employees.

The three have been accused of stealing the wages they charged to Beckstrom Electric. The company said the workers they paid for never showed up on job sites.

Officials accused the trio of stealing more than $250,000 along with copper from job sites, which they sold for cash.

Francisco Aguilar Paz, 35, of Leesburg, 41-year-old Jose Aguilar Paz of Leesburg and 43-year-old Raul Gonzales Ascencio of Manassas have been charged with multiple felonies, including embezzlement and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Francisco Paz and Jose Paz were released on bond. Ascencio was let out on personal recognizance.

Anne Kramer

Anne Kramer is a freelance anchor with WTOP Radio. She has been a broadcast journalist for more than thirty years, the last 25 at WBAL Radio in Baltimore. Anne likes reporting stories that make the listener stop and think, maybe even learn something new.

