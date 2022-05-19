RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs | Intel shows Russians fear abuse will backfire | Bodycam shows firsthand horror | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Loudoun County brewery sparks outrage with ‘murder box’ of beers

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 11:21 AM

A Loudoun County craft brewery is under fire for what some say is an offensive beer collection.

Adroit Theory Brewing in Purcellville recently promoted on Twitter a mixed variety four-pack that it calls the “Murder Box.”

The beers are named after serial killers: Jeffrey Dahmer, Edmund Kemper, John Wayne Gacy and Richard Ramirez.

Adroit Theory’s tweet also says, “Don’t be coy…you KNOW you love serial killers as much as we do …”

Social media blowback has been intense, with users calling it all cringeworthy, creepy and insensitive to the killers’ victims and to the victims’ families.

The brewery is known for its dark and intense beer names.

WTOP has reached out to the brewery for comment.

