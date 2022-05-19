Loudoun County brewery sparks outrage with ‘murder box’ of beers

A Loudoun County craft brewery is under fire for what some say is an offensive beer collection that features the names of infamous serial killers.

Adroit Theory Brewing in Purcellville recently promoted on Twitter a mixed variety four-pack that it calls the “Murder Box.”

The beers are named after serial killers: Jeffrey Dahmer, Edmund Kemper, John Wayne Gacy and Richard Ramirez.

Don’t be coy…you KNOW you love serial killers as much as we do….

⁠

Murder Box – Mixed Variety 4-Pack⁠⁠

⁠

• Dahmer – Pilsner ⁠

⁠

• Kemper – Hazy TIPA⁠

⁠

• Gacy – Russian Imperial Stout⁠

⁠

• Ramirez – RIS Variant⁠https://t.co/cLiNHOsYE8@doublee.beertography pic.twitter.com/FLwjScOA2t — AdroitTheory Brewing (@AdroitTheory) May 15, 2022

Adroit Theory’s tweet also says, “Don’t be coy…you KNOW you love serial killers as much as we do …”

Social media blowback has been intense, with users calling it all cringeworthy, creepy and insensitive to the killers’ victims and to the victims’ families.

The brewery is known for its dark and intense beer names.

WTOP has reached out to the brewery for comment.