Loudoun Co. won’t pursue police department; chair seeks to raise state bar for future sheriffs

Voters in Loudoun County, Virginia, will not be asked whether they want to add a police department, which would replace the sheriff’s office as the investigative branch in the county.

In Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting, after a presentation by the International Association of Chiefs of Police on what the county could expect if it were to convert the law enforcement functions of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office into a police department, Chair Phyllis Randall shifted her attention toward future elected sheriffs.

“Sheriff Mike Chapman is qualified to be the sheriff of this county. He well exceeds the qualifications of what a police chief would have,” Randall said.

Chapman was elected in 2011 and is in his third four-year term. He has decades of local and federal law enforcement experience.

In a politically based environment — two elected officials, in leadership positions — Randall and Chapman are often at odds.

Over the years, Chapman has accused Randall and the board of a power grab, and has warned that public safety could suffer if the elected Board of Supervisors hired a police chief, rather than leaving the chief law enforcement authority in the hands of voters.

As WTOP reported, the IACP study commissioned by the board concluded a conversion would cost anywhere from $213 million to $307 million over the course of 10 years. Several members of the board said the potential cost of adding a police department made it a non-starter.

“The cost of over $300 million over 10 years is just breathtaking,” said Leesburg District Supervisor Kristen Umstattd. “But also, when you look at the public satisfaction with the current sheriff’s office, I can’t come up with a good argument to move in the direction of a county police department.”

If the board chose to move forward with the formation of a police department, it would have to place a referendum on a future ballot. If voters approved the formation of a police department, legislation would have to be enacted by the General Assembly.

Supervisor Juli Briskman of the Algonkian district, and Ashburn Supervisor Michael Turner, were open to the idea of instituting a police department.

“I’m very, very concerned that we only have seven women in supervisory positions, and only two in command staff” in the sheriff’s office, Briskman said.

Turner pushed back on the argument that voters would retain authority over the person leading law enforcement: “Anybody have any idea on how many Virginia sheriffs have been recalled in 300 years? Zero. Once that person is elected they are all-powerful.”

Looking toward future sheriffs

While not suggesting the board consider putting the conversion on the ballot, Randall shifted toward the future, where a law enforcement novice could be elected sheriff.

“The qualification to be sheriff in Virginia is to be 18, and live here (in the county) for six months — that’s all,” Randall said. “The qualification to be sheriff is literally lower than the qualifications to be an entry-level person in the sheriff’s department — it’s ridiculous.”

“Some will say we don’t have to change that, because the decision will always be made by the public in elections,” Randall said. “In any election you can have a wave year,” where voters sweep in unqualified candidates, “because of the letter behind their name.”

Dulles District Supervisor Matt Letourneau agreed.

“Politicians run for office, and any politician can run for the office of sheriff, and if they run a good campaign, they could win,” Letourneau said. “We’ve seen this many times in many positions, the qualities that make a good candidate don’t always make a good individual serving in that office.”

Randall wants to raise the bar. She introduced a motion to address staff to work with IACP to develop “minimum qualifications for future candidates for the office of sheriff.”

In addition, Randall wants the board to push Virginia to upgrade its minimum qualifications as well. “The Board will consider adding this to its 2023 legislative program.”

When fellow board members pointed out the differences between a growing, diverse county like Loudoun, and a small county elsewhere in the commonwealth, Randall bristled at the idea of tweaking the language to make it more directly apply to Loudoun, improving its chances in Richmond.

“You do not make long-term decisions based on short-term personnel,” said Randall. “You make long-term decisions for the betterment of everyone, and I don’t believe that having someone who only has to be 18 years old and live here for six months is qualified to be sheriff.”

Randall’s motion to develop minimum requirements passed, with only Umstattd opposing.