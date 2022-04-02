Study favors keeping Loudoun Co. sheriff’s office, not converting to police department

Keep the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office — that's the gist of a study on whether converting the office into a police department is in the Virginia county's best interest.

That’s the gist — in more academic lingo — of a recently completed study into whether the sheriff’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, should be converted into a police department.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the study was an initiative from the county’s Board of Supervisors back in July 2020 that sought to replace the role of the county’s sheriff.

But the International Association of Chiefs of Police, who carried out the study, found that such a conversion wasn’t necessary.

They cited the sheriff office’s “excellence in performance,” how the conversion would risk a possible increase in crime and will remove the voters ability to hold their law enforcement officials accountable at the ballot box, as the primary reasons for maintaining the office.

Such a conversion would cost anywhere from $213 to $307 million over the course of 10 years, according to the study.

“There are serious potential and unnecessary risks associated with conversion; on the other hand, no risk has been identified for continuing with the current structure and system for the delivery of policing services in the county,” per the study.

Other points that the sheriff’s office highlighted from the study are:

There is a potential for gaps in services.

The police chief would be under the complete control of the Board of Supervisors.

The staffing impact would include the need for 500 new personnel, and the duplication of certain public safety efforts.

The liability for lawsuits would be unlimited for a police department as compared with the $1.5 million cap for the sheriff’s office.

A previous effort to review the possibility of converting the sheriff’s office into a police department was done in 2012, and produced similar results.

You can read the full study here. The study will be presented to the Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Tuesday.