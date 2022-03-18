Woman with knife killed in shooting with Loudoun Co. deputies

Loudoun County deputies shot and killed a woman who lunged at them with a knife early Friday in the Virginia county.

Shortly after 4 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 46600 block of Ellicott Square in the Potomac Falls area, a news release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

In the apartment, they found a woman who had been stabbed.

A second woman wielding a knife came out of the apartment.

According to the sheriff’s office, she refused to drop the knife and then lunged at the deputies who then shot her.

The woman died at the hospital. Her identity has not been released.

The other woman who was stabbed has been treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were injured. Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting at the request of the sheriff’s office.