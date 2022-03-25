Suspect in Loudoun Co. home invasion killing believed he was stabbing devil

The man charged with first-degree murder in the November 2021 stabbing of Michael Fadely in his Leesburg, Virginia-area home believed he was stabbing the devil, in an attempt to save the world, according to his lawyer.

Melvin Wasike, 23, of Fairfax, County, also is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and breaking and entering while armed with the intent to commit murder, in the death the 46-year-old Fadely, and stabbing of his fiancee in their home in the 40800 block of Newton Place, in the Barclay Woods community, south of Leesburg.

During a Thursday preliminary hearing, a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy showed the judge home surveillance video of Wasike coming to Fadely’s home three times the day before Fadely was killed.

A sheriff’s deputy said Wasike claimed to be looking for someone at the residence. He was ordered to leave the area, and not trespass again.

Investigators said the following morning, Nov. 14, Wasike kicked in the front door, fatally stabbed Fadely and wounded his fiancee with a butcher knife.

Wasike’s attorney, Robert Whitestone, told the judge his client was schizophrenic, was hearing voices and believed he was stabbing the devil in an effort to save the world.

District Court Judge Matthew Snow said the evidence was sufficient to find probable cause, and sent the case to the grand jury. If he’s indicted, Wasike would face trial in Loudoun County Circuit Court.

Whitestone said he’s considering an insanity defense for Wasike.