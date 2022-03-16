According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the girl alleged that the suspect assaulted her in a bathroom and prevented her from leaving.

A student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, has been accused of assaulting a girl inside a bathroom.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the girl alleged that the suspect assaulted her in a bathroom Feb. 25 and prevented her from leaving.

The suspect has been charged as a juvenile with assault, strangulation and abduction by force.

Recent assaults have put the school system under scrutiny. Last May, a now-15-year-old boy sexually assaulted a girl in the bathroom at the same school. Months later, the student groped a student at Broad Run High School in Ashburn.

The juvenile was convicted in both cases, and in January, a judge put him on probation and placed him in a juvenile rehabilitation center until he turned 18.

The investigation led to some changes in how the school system handles such cases.

Unlike these recent cases, last month’s reported assault was not sexual in nature, said Wayde Byard, spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools.

The school has disciplined the student in an “appropriate” manner, but Byard declined to give further details about the case, citing federal privacy laws.

“This incident involved two students and did not rise to the level of the school reporting the incident to the superintendent’s office or the community at-large,” he said in an email. “Therefore, the superintendent did not report the incident to the School Board.”