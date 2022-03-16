RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Student accused of assaulting…

Student accused of assaulting girl inside Loudoun Co. high school bathroom

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

March 16, 2022, 2:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A student at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, has been accused of assaulting a girl inside a bathroom.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the girl alleged that the suspect assaulted her in a bathroom Feb. 25 and prevented her from leaving.

The suspect has been charged as a juvenile with assault, strangulation and abduction by force.

Recent assaults have put the school system under scrutiny. Last May, a now-15-year-old boy sexually assaulted a girl in the bathroom at the same school. Months later, the student groped a student at Broad Run High School in Ashburn.

The juvenile was convicted in both cases, and in January, a judge put him on probation and placed him in a juvenile rehabilitation center until he turned 18.

The investigation led to some changes in how the school system handles such cases.

Unlike these recent cases, last month’s reported assault was not sexual in nature, said Wayde Byard, spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools.

The school has disciplined the student in an “appropriate” manner, but Byard declined to give further details about the case, citing federal privacy laws.

“This incident involved two students and did not rise to the level of the school reporting the incident to the superintendent’s office or the community at-large,” he said in an email. “Therefore, the superintendent did not report the incident to the School Board.”

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up