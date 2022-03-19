Sterling man charged with stabbing outside of convenience store

A man was arrested after a stabbing incident near the intersection of West Church Road and Cascades Parkway, Loudoun County Sheriff's deputies said.

A suspect was arrested and charged after deputies found a man with serious stab wounds on Friday afternoon in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Deputies say they arrived just before 3 p.m. to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries just outside a convenience store near the intersection of West Church Road and Cascades Parkway.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and is now in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies secured the area and found a suspect, 46-year-old Wilber A. Zelaya of Sterling, deputies said. Zelaya was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

He is being held at the county adult detention center without bond.

The deputies didn’t share the identity of the victim.