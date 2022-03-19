RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Sterling man charged with stabbing outside of convenience store

Dan Friedell | dfriedell@wtop.com

March 19, 2022, 8:58 AM

A suspect was arrested and charged after deputies found a man with serious stab wounds on Friday afternoon in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Deputies say they arrived just before 3 p.m. to find a man suffering from life-threatening injuries just outside a convenience store near the intersection of West Church Road and Cascades Parkway.

He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and is now in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputies secured the area and found a suspect, 46-year-old Wilber A. Zelaya of Sterling, deputies said. Zelaya was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

He is being held at the county adult detention center without bond.

The deputies didn’t share the identity of the victim.

