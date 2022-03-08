CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Loudoun Co. schools opens distance learning portal for next school year

Alicia Abelson | aabelson@wtop.com

March 8, 2022, 5:11 AM

As other Virginia-based schools scale back on their COVID-19-related health restrictions, Loudoun County Public Schools is reminding students and parents of its virtual learning program for middle and high school students for its upcoming school year.

Students interested in distance learning need to apply through an online web application to be considered for enrollment in the program. The application portal will close on March 31, according to a news release.

It is the only opportunity Loudoun County schools is providing families to apply for distance learning for the 2022-23 school year.

Students enrolled in distance learning for the 2021-22 school year must reapply to be considered. Those who attended in-person classes during the current school year can also apply for the program.

According to the news release, anyone not accepted for distance learning will remain in their “in-person, home school setting.”

Regarding course selection for distance learning, students and families are encouraged to use the school system’s StudentVue/ParentVue web portal and work with their home school counselor to pick classes.

The program will be fully virtual and synchronous throughout the whole school year.

Details, frequently asked questions and the courses offered for distance learning are outlined on the Loudoun County Public Schools website for those interested.

