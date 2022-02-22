Small plane makes emergency landing near Dulles

A small plane made an emergency landing short of the runway at Dulles International Airport Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement Tuesday evening that at about 4:40 p.m., the pilot of the plane radioed air traffic control at Dulles to say he’d had an engine failure and wasn’t going to make it to the runway.

The plane landed north of the airport, near Red Drum Drive in Leesburg, Virginia, the Virginia State Police said.

A spokeswoman for Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said one person was being evaluated at the scene.

The airports authority added that the airport was running as usual.