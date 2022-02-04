Loudoun Co. to close COVID-19 vaccination site at Dulles Town Center

Loudoun County will permanently close its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Dulles Town Center on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Virginia’s Loudoun County will permanently close its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Dulles Town Center on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The county said that when the Dulles Town Center location closes, a new smaller vaccination site will open, but details have yet to be released.

The existing site will continue to offer first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as booster shots, until 4 p.m. Feb. 26. People who need second doses after the center closes will need to find another provider.

The Dulles Town Center vaccination site will remain open three days a week through Feb. 26:

The site is open:

Tuesdays, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-in appointments are first-come, first-served. Appointments are available through the county’s website or by calling 703-737-8300.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.