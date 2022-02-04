OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. to close…

Loudoun Co. to close COVID-19 vaccination site at Dulles Town Center

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

February 4, 2022, 8:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia’s Loudoun County will permanently close its COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Dulles Town Center on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The county said that when the Dulles Town Center location closes, a new smaller vaccination site will open, but details have yet to be released.

The existing site will continue to offer first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as booster shots, until 4 p.m. Feb. 26. People who need second doses after the center closes will need to find another provider.

The Dulles Town Center vaccination site will remain open three days a week through Feb. 26:

The site is open:

  • Tuesdays, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Fridays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-in appointments are first-come, first-served. Appointments are available through the county’s website or by calling 703-737-8300.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

USDA joins SSA in telling employees about reentry plans

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up