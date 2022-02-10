OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Loudoun Co. deputies search for man who escaped police custody

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

February 10, 2022, 10:54 PM

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped police custody in Sterling, Virginia, Thursday night.

Officers are currently searching the area of Cascades Parkway and Woodland Road after the man fled on foot while handcuffed.

The department identified the man as 21-year-old Millah Grant.

He was initially arrested for trespassing and assault on law enforcement at the Lerner Parc Dulles apartments in Dulles.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told WTOP that Grant may have changed clothing with the help of a friend. No photo of Grant was provided.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked contact the sheriff’s office by calling 911.

Below is a map of where Grant was last seen.

