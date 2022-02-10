Loudoun Co. deputies search for man who escaped police custody

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who escaped police custody in Sterling, Virginia, Thursday night.

Officers are currently searching the area of Cascades Parkway and Woodland Road after the man fled on foot while handcuffed.

The department identified the man as 21-year-old Millah Grant.

He was initially arrested for trespassing and assault on law enforcement at the Lerner Parc Dulles apartments in Dulles.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told WTOP that Grant may have changed clothing with the help of a friend. No photo of Grant was provided.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked contact the sheriff’s office by calling 911.

Below is a map of where Grant was last seen.