OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Commanders safety Deshazor Everett…

Commanders safety Deshazor Everett charged in fatal Loudoun County crash

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

February 8, 2022, 4:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett was formally charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, in connection with a Dec. 23 crash that killed a Las Vegas woman in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Everett and Olivia Peters were traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in a 2010 Nissan GT-R around 9:15 p.m. that night when their car went off the road, struck several trees and rolled over.

Peters — a native of Rockville, Maryland — later died at an area hospital. Everett suffered serious injuries as well in the crash.

An investigation revealed that Everett had been going over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit before the crash, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Everett, who lives in Ashburn, Virginia, turned himself in Tuesday and was later released on $10,000 bond.

An attorney for Everett, Kaveh Noorishad, declined to comment but asked that “judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum.”

The Commanders, too, declined to comment. But in a statement they said they are “aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

House Democrats press USPS to make bigger commitment on electric vehicles

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up