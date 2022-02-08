Commanders safety Deshazor Everett charged in fatal Loudoun County crash

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett was formally charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, in connection with the Dec. 23 crash that killed a Las Vegas woman.

Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett was formally charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, in connection with a Dec. 23 crash that killed a Las Vegas woman in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Everett and Olivia Peters were traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road in a 2010 Nissan GT-R around 9:15 p.m. that night when their car went off the road, struck several trees and rolled over.

Peters — a native of Rockville, Maryland — later died at an area hospital. Everett suffered serious injuries as well in the crash.

An investigation revealed that Everett had been going over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit before the crash, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Everett, who lives in Ashburn, Virginia, turned himself in Tuesday and was later released on $10,000 bond.

An attorney for Everett, Kaveh Noorishad, declined to comment but asked that “judgment be reserved until all facts are fully investigated and litigated in the proper forum.”

The Commanders, too, declined to comment. But in a statement they said they are “aware of these charges and are continuing to monitor the situation.”