Deputy injured, 3 suspects arrested in Loudoun Co. theft spree

A Loudoun County Sheriff's Deputy was injured Saturday evening while helping apprehend three suspects in a regional crime spree.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday evening, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) arrived at a Target in Sterling, Virginia, after the store’s loss prevention officer had reported three suspects in previous regional larcenies were in the establishment, according to a news release from LCSO.

When deputies came on the scene, two suspects who were in the store began to flee. One was apprehended in the store as the second ran outside toward a waiting vehicle driven by a third suspect.

As a deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped forward, striking the deputy with the front passenger corner of the vehicle. The driver drove off as the second suspect tried to run away.

The driver and the suspect who fled on foot were later captured after other responding deputies searched the area, the release stated.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

According to the news release, all three of the suspects had come to the region from New York. LCSO is working with other law enforcement in Maryland and Virginia on other thefts in the region that may be connected.

LCSO have identified the suspects as 19-year-old Ahmed Sawadogo, 18-year-old Naby Doukoure and an unnamed 16-year-old male.

Sawadogo has been charged with Obstruction of Justice in Loudoun County and Felony Robbery in Fairfax County. Doukoure was charged with False Identification to Law Enforcement in Loudoun County and Felony Robbery in Fairfax County. They are being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, according to the release.

The 16-year-old male, who was driving the vehicle, was issued two juvenile petitions for Assault on Law Enforcement and Felony Hit and Run. He is currently being held at Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.