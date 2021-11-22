Loudoun Co. offers COVID-19 booster appointments to all adults

Loudoun County health officials said Monday that they’re offering COVID-19 vaccination booster appointments to all adults.

The county government announced the move in a statement, saying they are following guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend said in the statement that the new guidance made the process simpler: “Everyone five years and older is now eligible for the vaccine, and everyone 18 years and older is now recommended to get a booster.”

Boosters are recommended six months after the second dose for the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two months after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The county is offering appointments at their Dulles Town Center site. You can make an appointment online or call the county information line at 703-737-8300 weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

You can also get vaccinated at medical offices and pharmacies including CVS, Giant Food, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Walgreens, Walmart and Wegmans. You can find a site online as well, and also get a flu shot at the same time.