Loudoun Co. judge to consider stopping enforcement of school transgender policy during lawsuit

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

November 15, 2021, 7:39 AM

A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge will hear arguments Monday over whether to immediately stop enforcement of the Northern Virginia school district’s policy expanding rights of transgender students.

Monday’s motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction is part of the lawsuit filed by three county public schoolteachers: Tanner Cross, Monica Gill and Kim Wright.

The plaintiffs are asking the judge to immediately stop enforcement of the new policy, which requires staff and students to address students — including transgender and gender expansive students — by their preferred pronouns, before the civil trial is held.

In their arguments for injunctive relief, the plaintiffs have to convince the judge that keeping the policy in place during the trial would result in permanent and specific harm to the teachers.

Cross, Gill and Wright said the policy makes them speak words they believe are false and harmful, and are in violation of their religious beliefs.

The policy also allows transgender student athletes to participate on teams based on their gender identity, and to use bathroom and locker rooms based on their gender identity.

Cross was put on paid administrative leave after criticizing a then-proposed transgender policy in May. He was reinstated after a judge ruled the suspension as likely unconstitutional. School officials then appealed the judge’s ruling to the Virginia Supreme Court.

In August, Virginia’s Supreme Court sided with the lower court that Cross’ constitutional right to free speech had been violated when he was penalized for what he said at a school board meeting.

The teachers are being represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a Christian-based legal organization advocating protections of religious freedom.

