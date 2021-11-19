CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Battlefield Parkway bicyclist and…

Battlefield Parkway bicyclist and pedestrian improvements open in Leesburg

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 19, 2021, 2:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians along Battlefield Parkway at Route 7 in Leesburg opened Friday, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said.

Between Russell Branch Parkway/Trailview Boulevard and the Potomac Station Shopping Center entrance, there’s a new 10-foot-wide shared-use path along northbound Battlefield Parkway. Southbound, pedestrians have a new 5-foot-wide sidewalk.

Crosswalks and pedestrian signals have been added to the Battlefield Parkway bridge over Route 7 at all four of the interchange ramps.

At the Battlefield Parkway and Russell Branch Parkway/Trailview Boulevard intersection, there are three new crossings.

VDOT said the $77.3 million Battlefield Parkway project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up