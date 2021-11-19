Battlefield Parkway bicyclist and pedestrian improvements open in Leesburg

Safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians along Battlefield Parkway at Route 7 in Leesburg opened Friday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Between Russell Branch Parkway/Trailview Boulevard and the Potomac Station Shopping Center entrance, there’s a new 10-foot-wide shared-use path along northbound Battlefield Parkway. Southbound, pedestrians have a new 5-foot-wide sidewalk.

Crosswalks and pedestrian signals have been added to the Battlefield Parkway bridge over Route 7 at all four of the interchange ramps.

At the Battlefield Parkway and Russell Branch Parkway/Trailview Boulevard intersection, there are three new crossings.

VDOT said the $77.3 million Battlefield Parkway project was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.