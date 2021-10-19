Woman who died in Loudoun Co. crash that wasn’t discovered for 7 hours identified

A woman killed in a Loudoun County car crash early Sunday whose body went undiscovered for seven hours has been identified.
Twenty-six-year-old Katherine A. Richardson of York, Pennsylvania, was traveling west on Va. Route 267 when she ran off the road at the Exit 6 ramp for Va. 772/Ashburn Village at 1:19 a.m. Sunday, Virginia State Police said on Tuesday.
Richardson’s car struck a crash cushion, continued through the grass along a steep embankment then through thick landscaping, according to police.
It struck a Washington Metro Power Transfer building and was concealed from the road.
Richardson’s car was discovered shortly after 8 a.m. by a motorist.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.