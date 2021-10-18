Woman dies in Loudoun Co. car crash that wasn’t discovered for 7 hours

A woman died in a car crash early Sunday in Loudoun County, Virginia, that wasn’t discovered until about seven hours later, the Virginia State Police said Monday.

A woman died in a car crash early Sunday in Loudoun County, Virginia, that wasn’t discovered until about seven hours later, the Virginia State Police said Monday.

The state police haven’t released the woman’s name yet, as they’re still notifying her next of kin.

Police said the woman was driving westbound on Route 267, the Dulles Greenway Toll Road, and veered off the road near the Exit 6 ramp for Ashburn Village Boulevard at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to security camera footage.

The car then struck “an impact attenuator,” continued through the grass along a steep embankment, and went through thick landscaping before striking a Washington Metro Power building.

The car wasn’t noticed until about 8 a.m., police said, because it was concealed from the road by the landscaping.

The police are still investigating.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened: